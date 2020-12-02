Dr. Daniel Murtagh Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murtagh Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Murtagh Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Murtagh Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Grand Lake Health System, Henry County Hospital, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Health Defiance Hospital, Paulding County Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Murtagh Jr works at
Locations
Flower Hospital5200 Harroun Rd, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 824-1960
Drs. Gross' James & Kessler3020 N McCord Rd Ste 100, Toledo, OH 43615 Directions (419) 725-6850Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Antonio C Yap MD5757 Monclova Rd Ste 2, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 725-6850
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Lake Health System
- Henry County Hospital
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Health Defiance Hospital
- Paulding County Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Murtagh is an awesome Dr. He saved my life when I was in renal failure due to ovarian tumor pressing on my kidneys. He has awesome bed side manners and would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Daniel Murtagh Jr, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1376801027
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murtagh Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murtagh Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murtagh Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murtagh Jr has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murtagh Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Murtagh Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murtagh Jr.
A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murtagh Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.