Overview

Dr. Daniel Murphy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Murphy works at Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists in Fayetteville, NY with other offices in Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.