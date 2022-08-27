Dr. Daniel Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Murphy, MD
Dr. Daniel Murphy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Tampa Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Group602 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 608-5094Monday8:00am - 10:00pmTuesday8:00am - 10:00pmWednesday8:00am - 10:00pmThursday8:00am - 10:00pmFriday8:00am - 10:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Always respectful and attentive of my needs
About Dr. Daniel Murphy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Orlando Regl Hlthcare Sys
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.