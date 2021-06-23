See All Sports Medicine Doctors in El Paso, TX
Dr. Daniel Murphy, MD

Sports Medicine
5.0 (4)
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Daniel Murphy, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.

Dr. Murphy works at Texas Tech Family Medicine Center in El Paso, TX with other offices in Casper, WY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Tech Family Practice Center
    9849 Kenworthy St, El Paso, TX 79924 (915) 215-5500
    University of Wyoming Family Medicine Residency
    1522 E A St, Casper, WY 82601 (307) 234-6161

  The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
  University Medical Center of El Paso

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Jun 23, 2021
    Dr. Murphy is incredibly gifted, his demeanor is empathetic and sincere, and I note that he is knowledgeable in the most recent methods, technologies, legalities, extremelyattentive and respectful to his patients, but also his cordial, professional manner directed towards all the staff at this Texas Tech University Medical Facility. All the medical staff, and individuals I know to be under his care speak highly of him. His replacement at TTUHC, with his skills and abilities, will be almost impossible to replicate after he leaves.
    Sports Medicine
    9 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1376822726
    SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
    Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

