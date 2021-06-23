Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Murphy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Murphy, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Murphy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texas Tech Family Practice Center9849 Kenworthy St, El Paso, TX 79924 Directions (915) 215-5500
-
2
University of Wyoming Family Medicine Residency1522 E A St, Casper, WY 82601 Directions (307) 234-6161
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murphy?
Dr. Murphy is incredibly gifted, his demeanor is empathetic and sincere, and I note that he is knowledgeable in the most recent methods, technologies, legalities, extremelyattentive and respectful to his patients, but also his cordial, professional manner directed towards all the staff at this Texas Tech University Medical Facility. All the medical staff, and individuals I know to be under his care speak highly of him. His replacement at TTUHC, with his skills and abilities, will be almost impossible to replicate after he leaves.
About Dr. Daniel Murphy, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376822726
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy works at
Dr. Murphy speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.