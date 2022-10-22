Dr. Daniel Murauski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murauski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Murauski, DO
Overview
Dr. Daniel Murauski, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Midwestern University/Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Murauski works at
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group8 Salt Creek Ln Ste 302, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (331) 221-6135
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Murauski?
Dr. Murauski is a wonderful physician. Very professional and knowledgeable. I would very highly recommend him.
About Dr. Daniel Murauski, DO
- Family Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Polish
- 1699095844
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Midwestern University/Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murauski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Murauski using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Murauski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murauski works at
Dr. Murauski speaks Arabic, French and Polish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Murauski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murauski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murauski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murauski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.