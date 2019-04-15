Dr. Daniel Munton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Munton, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Munton, MD is a Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center, Hendrick Medical Center South and Stephens Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Munton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
West Texas Rehabilitation Center4545 Hartford St, Abilene, TX 79605 Directions (325) 698-4545
-
2
Texas Sport and Spine4351 Ridgemont Dr Ste A, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 698-4548
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Hendrick Medical Center South
- Stephens Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Munton?
The only problem i have is it's almost impossible to talk to anyone when you call for an appointment. You leave a message & do not have any idea what's going on !
About Dr. Daniel Munton, MD
- Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1043261688
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munton works at
Dr. Munton has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Munton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.