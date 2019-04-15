See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Abilene, TX
Dr. Daniel Munton, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Daniel Munton, MD

Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation
3 (21)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Munton, MD is a Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center, Hendrick Medical Center South and Stephens Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Munton works at West Texas Rehabilitation Center in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Texas Rehabilitation Center
    4545 Hartford St, Abilene, TX 79605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 698-4545
  2. 2
    Texas Sport and Spine
    4351 Ridgemont Dr Ste A, Abilene, TX 79606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 698-4548

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hendrick Medical Center
  • Hendrick Medical Center South
  • Stephens Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 15, 2019
    The only problem i have is it's almost impossible to talk to anyone when you call for an appointment. You leave a message & do not have any idea what's going on !
    — Apr 15, 2019
    About Dr. Daniel Munton, MD

    • Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043261688
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor University Med Center
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
