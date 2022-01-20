Dr. Daniel Mullis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Mullis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Mullis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Mullis works at
Locations
-
1
Longstreet Clinic PC725 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 350, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 536-2323
-
2
Department of General Surgery - Gainesville705 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 285, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 536-2323
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mullis?
My Gallbladder surgery could not have gone better. Dr. Mullis took time to explain the procedure in a way that was easy for me to understand. He was very patient and kind. I feel so lucky to have found him. I would not hesitate at all to recommend him.
About Dr. Daniel Mullis, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1245202035
Education & Certifications
- Oschner Clinic Foundation
- Atlanta Medical Center
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mullis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullis works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.