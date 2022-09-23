Dr. Daniel Mullins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Mullins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Mullins, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital, Manchester Memorial Hospital, Rockville General Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Colon & Rectal Surgeons of Greater Hartford6 Northwestern Dr Ste 305, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 242-8591
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Hospital
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Rockville General Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome. The doctor is very knowledgeable and offers the best care.
About Dr. Daniel Mullins, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1205063849
Education & Certifications
- Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Mullins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullins has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullins.
