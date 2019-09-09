Dr. Daniel Most, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Most is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Most, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Most, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Most Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, PC5205 Frederick St Ste A, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 303-6678
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Most is the greatest surgeon on earth! I had a facelift at age 67, I now look at least 20 years younger, and look better than ever B4.. Changed my life!
About Dr. Daniel Most, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Most has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Most accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Most has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Most has seen patients for Wound Repair, Gynecomastia and Burn Injuries, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Most on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Most. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Most.
