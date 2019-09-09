Overview

Dr. Daniel Most, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Most works at Most Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, PC in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Gynecomastia and Burn Injuries along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.