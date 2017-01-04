Overview

Dr. Daniel Morse, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Morse works at Northside Hospital in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Postnasal Drip and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.