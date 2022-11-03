Dr. Daniel Morilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Morilla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Morilla, MD is an Urology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center.
Dr. Morilla works at
Locations
El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road2201 N STANTON ST, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7674
El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road3100 N Lee Trevino Dr Ste G, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 505-7675
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great medical office, wonderful and warm experience from start to finish. Appreciate Dr. Morilla taking time to go over the diagnosis clearly and treatment options. Was referred over by my primary doctor and can see why. Highly recommended
About Dr. Daniel Morilla, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
