Overview

Dr. Daniel Morilla, MD is an Urology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center.



Dr. Morilla works at El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.