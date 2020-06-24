Dr. Daniel Moretta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moretta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Moretta, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Moretta, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Massillon, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Moretta works at
Locations
Tri-County Orthopaedic Surgeons3244 Bailey St NW, Massillon, OH 44646 Directions (330) 837-8391Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and honest!!!!!He followed through on what he said and got me to someone who could do what is needed.The staff was also professional and caring!!!!!
About Dr. Daniel Moretta, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1174588180
Education & Certifications
- OHIO UNIVERSITY
Dr. Moretta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moretta accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moretta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moretta has seen patients for Osteoarthritis and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moretta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Moretta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moretta.
