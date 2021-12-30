Dr. Daniel Mora-Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mora-Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Mora-Rivera, MD
Dr. Daniel Mora-Rivera, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Fac Med Col Mayor Rosario, Bogota and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 11750 E Colonial Dr Ste 100, Orlando, FL 32817 Directions (407) 636-7482
Guidewell Sanitas LLC258 S Chickasaw Trl Ste 310, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (844) 665-4827
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Parrish Medical Center
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Mora-Rivera?
Greatest / kindest human being as a Dr I have ever met . .. and I have been to countless drs in last 8 years for my chronic dizziness and migrains and many other health issues . If every dr can be as passionate about their profession ( not just Passionate about making money in millions ) and truly be empathetic to patients like dr Mora , there would be more kinder world and healing will be faster . He is one of the few drs who does not run after money but truly cares for each of his patient . May God bless him with everything he desires .
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275578726
- U SF/Morton Plt Mease
- Morton Plant Hosp-U South Fla
- Fac Med Col Mayor Rosario, Bogota
- Coll Mayor del Rosario
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Dr. Mora-Rivera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mora-Rivera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mora-Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mora-Rivera speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Mora-Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mora-Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mora-Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mora-Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.