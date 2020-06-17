Dr. Moore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Moore, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
Spectrum Psychiatric Group PC60 Washington Ave Ste 304, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 281-2890
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Moore for over 10 years. I find him supportive, kind, knowledgeable. What I really like is that he trusts my judgement--there is a trust factor here. He listens. Thanks Dr. Moore.
About Dr. Daniel Moore, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
