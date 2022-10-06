Overview

Dr. Daniel Montenegro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Montenegro works at Center for Excellence in Eye Care in Miami, FL with other offices in Oakland Park, FL and North Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.