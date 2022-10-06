Dr. Daniel Montenegro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montenegro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Montenegro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Montenegro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Montenegro works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Excellence15955 SW 96th St Ste 206, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (786) 621-9500Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Eye Centers of South Florida5333 N Dixie Hwy Ste 101, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 493-5033Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
-
3
Eye Centers of South Florida1701 NE 164th St Ste 200, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (305) 947-0027Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Montenegro?
He’s very friendly and respectful. I love his gentle mannerism and how he spoke to me as a patient. Overall I like his personality.
About Dr. Daniel Montenegro, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013283779
Education & Certifications
- Dean McGee Eye Institute, University Of Oklahoma
- Kresge Eye Institute Detroit Med Center
- Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, MI
- Universidad Central Del Caribe, School Of Medicine
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montenegro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montenegro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montenegro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montenegro works at
Dr. Montenegro has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montenegro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Montenegro speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Montenegro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montenegro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montenegro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montenegro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.