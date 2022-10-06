See All Ophthalmologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Daniel Montenegro, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Montenegro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Montenegro works at Center for Excellence in Eye Care in Miami, FL with other offices in Oakland Park, FL and North Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for Excellence
    15955 SW 96th St Ste 206, Miami, FL 33196 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 621-9500
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Eye Centers of South Florida
    5333 N Dixie Hwy Ste 101, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 493-5033
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Eye Centers of South Florida
    1701 NE 164th St Ste 200, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 947-0027
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 06, 2022
    He’s very friendly and respectful. I love his gentle mannerism and how he spoke to me as a patient. Overall I like his personality.
    Coreen Beckford-Johnson — Oct 06, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Montenegro, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1013283779
    Education & Certifications

    • Dean McGee Eye Institute, University Of Oklahoma
    • Kresge Eye Institute Detroit Med Center
    • Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, MI
    • Universidad Central Del Caribe, School Of Medicine
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Montenegro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montenegro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Montenegro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Montenegro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Montenegro has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montenegro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Montenegro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montenegro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montenegro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montenegro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

