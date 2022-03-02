Overview

Dr. Daniel Mongiano, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mongiano works at AV Occupational Medicine in Lancaster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.