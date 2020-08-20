Dr. Daniel Molcsan Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molcsan Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Molcsan Jr, DPM
Overview
Dr. Daniel Molcsan Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital and West Penn Hospital.
Locations
West Penn Hospital4800 Friendship Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 858-7699
Greater Pittsburgh Neuropathy Associates LLC490 E North Ave Ste 405, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-8079
The Foot and Ankle Institute of W. Pa.4955 Steubenville Pike Ste 180, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 Directions (412) 787-7005
Hospital Affiliations
- Forbes Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He is excellent!
About Dr. Daniel Molcsan Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1629051131
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
