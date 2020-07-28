Dr. Daniel Mokry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mokry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Mokry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Mokry, MD is a Women's Health Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Women's Health Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.
Dr. Mokry works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Home Health of Covington71380 Highway 21 Ste 100, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gilsbar 360
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Peach State Health Plan
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mokry?
Dr Mokry is amazing. Like 12 yrs ago he did my hysterectomy and lifted my bladder with 1 surgery and I was back to work in 2 weeks. I would highly recommend Dr. Daniel Mokry to anyone that wants trust.
About Dr. Daniel Mokry, MD
- Women's Health Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1346209806
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Musc Medical Center
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mokry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mokry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mokry using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mokry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mokry works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mokry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mokry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mokry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mokry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.