Dr. Daniel Miller, DPM
Dr. Daniel Miller, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital South.
Podiatry Associates of Indiana Foot & Ankle Institute8615 US 31 S Ste Aa, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 888-0560
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
After being unhappy with my very expensive orthotics Dr Miller's staff got me in for an appointment and he made adjustments. Thank you Dr. Miller!
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1831107424
- St Mary's Medical Center
- Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
