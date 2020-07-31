Overview

Dr. Daniel Miller, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital South.



Dr. Miller works at Podiatry Associates of Indiana Foot & Ankle Institute in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.