Overview

Dr. Daniel Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at Cincinnati Eye Institute in Blue Ash, OH with other offices in Middletown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.