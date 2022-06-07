Dr. Daniel Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Locations
Cincinnati Eye Institute - Blue Ash1945 Cei Dr, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 984-5133
Cincinnati Eye Institute - Middletown5850 Innovation Dr, Middletown, OH 45005 Directions (513) 425-9796
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller is excellent in his care of my eye condition. I appreciate his explanations and feel well informed. Dr. Miller gets at least 5 stars but deserves more.
About Dr. Daniel Miller, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1487681987
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- RIVERSIDE HOSPITAL
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- University Of Michigan, Ann Arbor
