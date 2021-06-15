See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Elk Grove Village, IL
Dr. Daniel Miller, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Miller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.

Dr. Miller works at Womens And Childrens Health Care Associates in Elk Grove Village, IL with other offices in Park Ridge, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Female Healthcare Associates Ltd
    800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 408, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 593-6600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Women & Childrens Hlthcr Assocs
    1875 Dempster St Ste 506, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 593-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
High Risk Pregnancy
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
High Risk Pregnancy

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Health Risk Assessment Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 15, 2021
    The doctor is really nice. He help me through my pregnancy. The best doctor I ever meet.
    Bella — Jun 15, 2021
    Dr. Daniel Miller, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Miller, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447545447
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

