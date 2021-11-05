Overview

Dr. Daniel Miller, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Miller works at Community Medical Associates in Youngstown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.