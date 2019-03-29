See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Daniel Mijares, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Mijares, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Med School and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.

Dr. Mijares works at Pure Medicine in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pure Medicine
    7777 Forest Ln Ste C623, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-6366

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Obesity
Overweight
Asthma
Obesity
Overweight

Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
High Cholesterol
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
  View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 29, 2019
    We (my husband and I) are patients of Dr. Mijares...he is the best! Not only is he a fabulous doctor, but has a great bedside manner as well. He always takes the time to talk to us about any concerns we might have. He is honest and caring. We are so lucky to have him as our doctor. We would highly recommend him to anyone that needs really good internist!
    — Mar 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Mijares, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558372664
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Paul University Hospital
    Internship
    • St. Paul University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Med School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Mijares, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mijares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mijares has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mijares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mijares. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mijares.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mijares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mijares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

