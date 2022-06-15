Dr. Daniel Meyers, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Meyers, DDS
Overview
Dr. Daniel Meyers, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Santa Fe, NM.
Dr. Meyers works at
Locations
-
1
Daniel Meyers Orthodontics550 Saint Michaels Dr Ste A, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 447-5219Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meyers?
Very congenial office
About Dr. Daniel Meyers, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1578602116
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Meyers using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Meyers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyers works at
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.