Dr. Daniel Metzinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Metzinger, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Clark Memorial Health, Flaget Memorial Hospital, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and University Of Louisville Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Clark Memorial Health
- Flaget Memorial Hospital
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
He is so educated and i had complete and total faith in this man.
- 29 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- University of Louisville Hospital
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Dr. Metzinger has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysteroscopy and Cervical Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Metzinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
