Dr. Daniel Metzger, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Niles, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center, Community Hospital Of Bremen and Lakeland Hospital Watervliet.



Dr. Metzger works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Niles, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.