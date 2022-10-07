Dr. Daniel Methuselah, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Methuselah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Methuselah, DPM
Overview
Dr. Daniel Methuselah, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Irmo, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital.
Dr. Methuselah works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Daniel Methuselah7182 Woodrow St Ste 105, Irmo, SC 29063 Directions (408) 356-5292
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Methuselah?
I went to Dr Methuselah for Achillies pain and bone spurs were the culprit. Dr. Methuselah removed the bone spurs and reattached the Achillies. his office staff is very helpful, and I like the doctor's bedside manner, he explained every step of the procedure. I would highly recommend Dr. Methuselah.
About Dr. Daniel Methuselah, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1093760241
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Methuselah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Methuselah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Methuselah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Methuselah works at
Dr. Methuselah has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Methuselah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Methuselah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Methuselah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Methuselah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Methuselah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.