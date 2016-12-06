Overview

Dr. Daniel Melville, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jamaica Plain, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SHIJIAZHUANG SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Melville works at Beth Israel Lahey Health Primary Care in Jamaica Plain, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.