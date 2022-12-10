See All Plastic Surgeons in Beachwood, OH
Overview

Dr. Daniel Medalie, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They graduated from Cornell Mc-Ny Hosp and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Dr. Medalie works at Cleveland Plastic Surgery in Beachwood, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Plastic Surgery
    25700 Science Park Dr, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 393-9924
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Lesion
Absent Breasts and Nipples
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Lesion
Absent Breasts and Nipples

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 10, 2022
13 years on from my DI top surgery and I can confidently say going to Medalie was the best investment I ever made for my transition. From the placement of incisions to his knowledge of contouring and body sculpture, I have been more than pleased with my results for over a decade and cannot recommend him enough.
Joey — Dec 10, 2022
About Dr. Daniel Medalie, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1083630891
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Mass General Hosp
Residency
  • U P M C Shadyside
Internship
  • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Medical Education
  • Cornell Mc-Ny Hosp
Undergraduate School
  • Harvard
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Daniel Medalie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medalie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Medalie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Medalie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Medalie works at Cleveland Plastic Surgery in Beachwood, OH. View the full address on Dr. Medalie’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Medalie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medalie.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medalie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medalie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

