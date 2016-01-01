Overview

Dr. Daniel McLean, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital and South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. McLean works at South Texas Health System Clinics in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.