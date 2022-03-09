Overview

Dr. Daniel McLaughlin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital, Fairview Hospital and Lutheran Hospital.



Dr. McLaughlin works at Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.