Dr. Daniel McLachlan, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel McLachlan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They completed their fellowship with Wills Eye Hosp
Locations
Dupage Eye Center1001 Ogden Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 963-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough good things about this physician and his practice and would highly recommend them! I recently had an accident while walking in the neighborhood, falling flat on my face which resulted in multiple bruises, lacerations, and scrapes to my face, nose, and knees including a 1" gash below my lower lash line of my right eye. Dr M fit me into his busy schedule and put in 7 sutures under my lashline. Professional, friendly, kind, and compassionate describes him and his staff.
About Dr. Daniel McLachlan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1255302501
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp
- University of Utah
- University Of Southern California
- Ophthalmology
