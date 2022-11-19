Dr. Daniel McKenzie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel McKenzie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel McKenzie, MD is a Dermatologist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. McKenzie works at
Locations
-
1
Saddleback Medical Group Inc24221 Calle de la Louisa Ste 400, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 465-8154
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McKenzie?
He examined my entire body for carcinomas, thankfully found none. He used a lighted magnifying glass and explained each spot.
About Dr. Daniel McKenzie, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841259066
Education & Certifications
- LAC/USC Medical Center
- Scripps/Mercy Hospital
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Santa Clara University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKenzie has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKenzie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKenzie works at
Dr. McKenzie has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Intertrigo and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKenzie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McKenzie speaks Spanish.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenzie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKenzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKenzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.