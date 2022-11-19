Overview

Dr. Daniel McKenzie, MD is a Dermatologist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. McKenzie works at Saddleback Medical Group Inc in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Intertrigo and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.