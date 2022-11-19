See All Dermatologists in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Daniel McKenzie, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Daniel McKenzie, MD

Dermatology
5 (98)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Daniel McKenzie, MD is a Dermatologist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. McKenzie works at Saddleback Medical Group Inc in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Intertrigo and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Saddleback Medical Group Inc
    24221 Calle de la Louisa Ste 400, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 465-8154

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Actinic Keratosis
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 98 ratings
    Patient Ratings (98)
    5 Star
    (91)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McKenzie?

    Nov 19, 2022
    He examined my entire body for carcinomas, thankfully found none. He used a lighted magnifying glass and explained each spot.
    — Nov 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel McKenzie, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel McKenzie, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McKenzie to family and friends

    Dr. McKenzie's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McKenzie

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel McKenzie, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel McKenzie, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841259066
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • LAC/USC Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Scripps/Mercy Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Santa Clara University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel McKenzie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McKenzie has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McKenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKenzie works at Saddleback Medical Group Inc in Laguna Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. McKenzie’s profile.

    Dr. McKenzie has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Intertrigo and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKenzie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    98 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenzie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKenzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKenzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel McKenzie, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.