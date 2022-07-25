Dr. Daniel McKenna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel McKenna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel McKenna, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Ear, Nose & Throat Specialist of Florida15761 New Hampshire Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 415-8377
Ear, Nose & Throat Specialist of Florida260 Beth Stacey Blvd Unit 230, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936 Directions (239) 368-5575
Ear Nose Throat Specialists FL, Fort Myers, FL39 BARKLEY CIR, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 936-1616
Premiere Oncology24 Del Prado Blvd N, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Directions (239) 772-2171
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McKenna was the only Doctor in 50 yrs to correctly diagnose and treat my nasal infection on the 1st visit. Within 3 days of being on my prescription my sinus problems were no more. I have tried many different Eastern and Western style doctors, and he is the only one to get it done. I would highly recommend him. mj
About Dr. Daniel McKenna, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801861299
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKenna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKenna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKenna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKenna has seen patients for Tinnitus, Ear Ache and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKenna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McKenna speaks Spanish.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenna. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKenna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKenna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.