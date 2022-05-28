Dr. Daniel McGuire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGuire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel McGuire, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel McGuire, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, WA.
Dr. McGuire works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Medical Group11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 309, Lakewood, WA 98499 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGuire?
Dr. McGuire has the absolute best bedside manner. He is kind; funny; he listens. I would recommend him to anyone with chronic neck/back pain. My injury to my neck after a major MVA caused spondylitis to “light up;” additionally I have a disc extrusion in my C5-6 region which is deviating my spinal cord and causing nerve root inflammation. I had a steroid epidural in my neck. After about 2 weeks, I have seen up to 50% improvement. This may not seem like much, but given my pain was an 8-10 level before it, that’s a huge improvement. This allows me to work on PT at home and strengthening exercises. I will be seeing him for a lower back facet nerve block.
About Dr. Daniel McGuire, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1538396932
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Clare Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGuire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McGuire using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McGuire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGuire works at
Dr. McGuire has seen patients for Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGuire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McGuire. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGuire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGuire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGuire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.