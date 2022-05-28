See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Lakewood, WA
Dr. Daniel McGuire, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Daniel McGuire, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, WA. 

Dr. McGuire works at Practice in Lakewood, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Franciscan Medical Group
    Franciscan Medical Group
11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 309, Lakewood, WA 98499
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Fibromyalgia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Spondylolisthesis
Trigger Point Injection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cancer Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Headache
Migraine
Nerve Block, Somatic
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Block
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Nerve Block
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Steroid Injection
Upper Back Pain

Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
May 28, 2022
Ashton — May 28, 2022
About Dr. Daniel McGuire, MD

  • Pain Medicine
  • English
  • Male
  • 1538396932
Education & Certifications

  • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Clare Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Daniel McGuire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGuire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McGuire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McGuire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McGuire has seen patients for Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGuire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. McGuire. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGuire.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGuire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGuire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

