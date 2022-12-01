Dr. Daniel McGuire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGuire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel McGuire, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel McGuire, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ - University Hospital|U Ill Coll Med Hosp
Dr. McGuire works at
Locations
Gastro Health - West Boynton7270 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste B1, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 738-5772
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr McGuire’s for many years. His reputation is wonderful and my experience with him and his office has been wonderful. He has skill, experience, and a down to earth forthright manner. His office staff has been accessible and cooperative.
About Dr. Daniel McGuire, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital|U Ill Coll Med Hosp
- New Eng Mc Hosp
- U Ill Coll Med Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGuire has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGuire accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGuire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGuire works at
Dr. McGuire has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGuire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McGuire speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. McGuire. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGuire.
