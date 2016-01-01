Overview

Dr. Daniel McGraw, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McGraw works at Daniel J Mcgraw MD in Parkersburg, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Carotid Artery Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.