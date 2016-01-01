Dr. Daniel McGraw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGraw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel McGraw, MD
Dr. Daniel McGraw, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center and Marietta Memorial Hospital.
Daniel J Mcgraw MD705 Garfield Ave Ste 460, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 424-2093
Hospital Affiliations
- Camden Clark Medical Center
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Vascular Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1841227873
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. McGraw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGraw accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGraw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGraw has seen patients for Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Carotid Artery Disease and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGraw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. McGraw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGraw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGraw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGraw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.