Dr. McGarrigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daniel McGarrigan, DMD
Overview
Dr. Daniel McGarrigan, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Southampton, PA.
Dr. McGarrigan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Daniel J. McGarrigan, Jr, DMD622 Belmont Ave, Southampton, PA 18966 Directions
-
2
Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast662 Belmont Ave, Southampton, PA 18966 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGarrigan?
About Dr. Daniel McGarrigan, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1124290663
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGarrigan works at
Dr. McGarrigan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGarrigan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGarrigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGarrigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.