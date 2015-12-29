Dr. Daniel McCrimons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCrimons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel McCrimons, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel McCrimons, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. McCrimons works at
Locations
-
1
Sacramento5030 J St, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 451-8430
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr. McCrimons, He is amazing as well as his staff. Answers all our questions. My husband used to go to him as a child and now are children are going.
About Dr. Daniel McCrimons, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Children's Memorial Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Harvard
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCrimons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCrimons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCrimons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
