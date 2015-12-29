See All Pediatricians in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Daniel McCrimons, MD

Pediatrics
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel McCrimons, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. McCrimons works at Daniel McCrimons MD in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Sacramento
    5030 J St, Sacramento, CA 95819 (916) 451-8430

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling
Obesity Counseling
Animal Allergies
Diabetes Counseling
Obesity Counseling
Animal Allergies

Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 29, 2015
    We love Dr. McCrimons, He is amazing as well as his staff. Answers all our questions. My husband used to go to him as a child and now are children are going.
    Betsy V. in Sacramento, CA — Dec 29, 2015
    About Dr. Daniel McCrimons, MD

    Pediatrics
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1588600431
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    Children's Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Undergraduate School
    Harvard
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel McCrimons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCrimons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCrimons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCrimons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCrimons works at Daniel McCrimons MD in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. McCrimons’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. McCrimons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCrimons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCrimons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCrimons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

