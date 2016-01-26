See All Allergists & Immunologists in Bloomington, IN
Allergy & Immunology
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel McCormack, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Greene County General Hospital and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.

Dr. McCormack works at Family Allergy & Asthma in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Allergy & Asthma - Bloomington
    485 S Landmark Ave, Bloomington, IN 47403 (812) 334-1198

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Greene County General Hospital
  Iu Health Bloomington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 8 ratings
    Jan 26, 2016
    I have already recommended him to several friends. He is very thorough in assessing his patients, asking all the right question to allow precise treatment. He keeps very detailed records and is totally prepared for any follow on appontment. He uses his time well and keeps a tight schedule, waiting time was reasonable. I see 7 docs routinely and Dr. Dan is one of my favorites. So far my treatments have been very effectiveee
    Sam Hilker in Nashville, IN — Jan 26, 2016
    About Dr. Daniel McCormack, DO

    Allergy & Immunology
    41 years of experience
    English
    1629076849
    Education & Certifications

    Walter Reed Army MC
    Tripler Army Medical Center
    Dwight D Eisenhower Army Medical Center
    Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
