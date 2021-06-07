Dr. Daniel McClure, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel McClure, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel McClure, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dickson, TN. They completed their residency with Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College
Locations
The McClure Eye Center114 Highway 70 E Ste 4, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions (615) 703-2460
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Horizon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American General
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr.McClure was excellent. Very direct and straight to the points. In and out of office visits quickly. Clean, organized, and pleasant office area / staff.
About Dr. Daniel McClure, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College
- Baptist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClure has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClure accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClure has seen patients for Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClure on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McClure. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClure.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.