Overview

Dr. Daniel McClure, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dickson, TN. They completed their residency with Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College



Dr. McClure works at The McClure Eye Center in Dickson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.