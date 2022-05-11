Dr. McCally has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel McCally, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel McCally, MD is an Urology Specialist in Freeport, NY.
Dr. McCally works at
Locations
-
1
South Nassau Urology PC155 W Merrick Rd Ste 204, Freeport, NY 11520 Directions (516) 867-0102
-
2
Mount Sinai Doctors2 Lincoln Ave Ste 102, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 390-2850
-
3
Mount Sinai Doctors Laboratory5 Cuba Hill Rd, Greenlawn, NY 11740 Directions (212) 241-9955Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- Nassau University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCally?
Excellent ! Dr is kind and compassionate. Listens to concerns, and you don’t feel rushed. .
About Dr. Daniel McCally, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1710920830
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCally works at
Dr. McCally has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McCally speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McCally. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCally.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.