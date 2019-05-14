Dr. Daniel May, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. May is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel May, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel May, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Pediatric Care Chester County638 Wharton Blvd, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 594-6440
Capitol Pediatrics, P.C.11601 Robious Rd Ste 100, Midlothian, VA 23113 Directions (804) 397-9494
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He treats you like you're his only patient. He's been my children's doctor forever and my oldest is 22. She refuses to go anywhere else, but to Dr. May. We love him !!!
About Dr. Daniel May, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. May has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. May accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. May has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. May. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. May.
