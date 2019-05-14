See All Pediatricians in Exton, PA
Pediatrics
Dr. Daniel May, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. May works at Pediatric Care Chester County in Exton, PA with other offices in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Pediatric Care Chester County
    638 Wharton Blvd, Exton, PA 19341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 594-6440
    Capitol Pediatrics, P.C.
    11601 Robious Rd Ste 100, Midlothian, VA 23113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 397-9494

Abnormal Thyroid
Circumcision
Coccygeal Pain

Abnormal Thyroid
Circumcision
Coccygeal Pain
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Newborn Jaundice
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan

    May 14, 2019
    He treats you like you're his only patient. He's been my children's doctor forever and my oldest is 22. She refuses to go anywhere else, but to Dr. May. We love him !!!
    Pediatrics
    33 years of experience
    English
    1386652683
    VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Pediatrics
    Dr. Daniel May, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. May is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. May has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. May has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. May. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. May.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. May, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. May appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

