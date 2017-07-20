Overview

Dr. Daniel Maurer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Maurer works at Norton Orthopedic Institute in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.