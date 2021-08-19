Dr. Daniel Matthews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matthews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Matthews, MD
Dr. Daniel Matthews, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Daphne, AL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Thomas Hospital.
Alabama Orthopaedic Sports Medicine6401 Jordan Rd Ste A, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 491-2676Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Alabama Orthopaedic Sports Medicine27961 US Highway 98 Ste 17, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 491-2676
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Matthews?
Dr. Matthews is truly a phenomenal doctor! He is an humble, Christian man, wonderful bedside manner & ALWAYS helped me recover every time he did surgery or whatever I needed. Thank God for Dr. Matthews!
- Sports Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1225036569
- University Of Mississippi Med Center
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- The Citadel
