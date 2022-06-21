Dr. Daniel Mastella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mastella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Mastella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Mastella, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Mastella works at
Locations
1
The Hand Center195 Eastern Blvd Ste 200, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 527-7161
2
Hand Center - Farmington399 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 527-7161
3
Hand Center - Tolland100 Gerber Dr Ste 2A, Tolland, CT 06084 Directions (860) 527-7161
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mastella is AWSOME!! H e takes the time to explain his diagnosis and suggest options. He never rushes and makes sure everything is understood before leaving.
About Dr. Daniel Mastella, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1275643322
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia Hand Ctr-Thomas Jefferson U
- University Of Ct School Of Medicine
- Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
- Georgetown University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mastella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mastella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mastella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mastella has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mastella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mastella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mastella.
