Dr. Massiah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Massiah, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Massiah, MD is a Pulmonologist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Massiah works at
Locations
East End Pulmonary Care PC1025 Roanoke Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 727-6717
Hospital Affiliations
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr Massiah very much. Had issues with front desk woman Pam, who is extremely rude,but the lady who did my breathing test was compassionate and kind. The only reason I'll go back is Dr massiah was helpful in so many ways as well as his assistant Mary.
About Dr. Daniel Massiah, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1063485969
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Massiah accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massiah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massiah has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massiah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Massiah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massiah.
