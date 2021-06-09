Dr. Daniel Mass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Mass, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Mass, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with University Of Illinois Hospital.
Dr. Mass works at
Locations
-
1
Univ Chcg Ortho Sprts Medcn5758 S Maryland Ave # 4B, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 834-3531
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Illinois Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mass?
Dr Mass performed an ulnar osteotomy in 2008. This was a second surgery, after I retore my TFCC after a first surgery elsewhere. I would absolutely recommend Dr Mass to anyone with hand and/or upper extremity issues. He quite literally saved my life. I am a programmer and use my hands for a living. The post op, in my opinion was about 10/10 (after the bier block wore off). However, I partially blame myself for waiting too long to take the pain meds provided to me. The ice machine is also a god-send! Thank you, Dr Mass!
About Dr. Daniel Mass, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1689745002
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mass accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mass works at
Dr. Mass has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Hand Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.