Dr. Daniel Martinez, MD

Urology
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Martinez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Martinez works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Hydronephrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 596-2000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Hydronephrosis

Treatment frequency



Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Implants Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 31 ratings
Patient Ratings (31)
5 Star
(27)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Aug 19, 2022
Excellent experience with Dr Martinez and his staff. Would definitely recommend him.
— Aug 19, 2022
Photo: Dr. Daniel Martinez, MD
About Dr. Daniel Martinez, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1801022421
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Medical Education
  • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
Board Certifications
  • Urology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Daniel Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Martinez works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Martinez’s profile.

Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

31 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

