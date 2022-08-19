Dr. Daniel Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Martinez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Martinez works at
Locations
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (786) 596-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience with Dr Martinez and his staff. Would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Daniel Martinez, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1801022421
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
