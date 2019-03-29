See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Daniel Martin Jr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Martin Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Martin Jr works at Gregory R. Galakatos M.d. LLC in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Gregory R. Galakatos M.d. LLC
    621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 5015B, Saint Louis, MO 63141
(314) 567-5850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital South
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 29, 2019
    Dr. Martin replaced both hips without incident, and, offered very good post surgery care. He is professional and makes you feel that he is concerned about your medical health. I always felt confident in his care.
    — Mar 29, 2019
    About Dr. Daniel Martin Jr, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710092275
    Education & Certifications

    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    • Orthopedic Surgery
